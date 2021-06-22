My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14: How do I watch?

My Hero Academia season 5 is very certainly coming to an end. However, not yet. There is still an impending episode 14 release date. As this is the start of a new season, you can also anticipate a new opening and closing theme, as if you needed another reason to tune in.

Thus, let us lay down the critical information you require: the My Hero Academia season 5 episode 14 release date (or episode 102 in the grand scheme of things), as well as the Crunchyroll/Funimation air time for viewers in the United States and United Kingdom. Then, we’ll take a look ahead to the My Hero Academia season 5 release schedule, including how a hiatus could affect what’s to come.

My Hero Academia season 5 episode 14 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 26.

Set your alarms: Episode 102 will air on Crunchyroll and Funimation at 2:30am Pacific/5:30am Eastern in the United States. That is much more comfortable than 10:30 a.m. BST in the United Kingdom.

You’ll have to wait a week if you don’t have a Crunchyroll or Funimation account. The English dub of episode 102 is expected to premiere on Toonami in August.

Schedule for the release of My Hero Academia season 5

Season 5 of My Hero Academia will consist of 25 episodes. Toho has announced that the season will be released in four physical Blu-ray and DVD sets, with the final volume concluding with episode 113.This occurs in January, implying that the show will air for 25 straight weeks and conclude in mid-September at its present pace.

However, we will almost certainly receive a one-week break. The series will take a one-week hiatus and will skip the first weekend of July, as reported (H/T ComicBook.com).

My Hero Academia Season 5 2nd Cour | Official PV | Teaser Trailer

The following is a list of confirmed episodes that will air on Crunchyroll and Funimation in the future weeks, with previously aired episodes highlighted in bold. We don’t want to tempt fate, so we’re going week by week and keeping to what has been confirmed officially. However, as was the case with Attack on Titan earlier in 2021, episode schedules are susceptible to alterations.

