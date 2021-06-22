Pension POLL: Should triple lock be broken if pensions rise 8% under rule? VOTE

Understanding the importance of a state pension to millions of Britons, the Triple Lock Mechanism is in place to protect the sum.

First introduced in 2010 by the then-coalition government, the mechanism is designed to protect the state pension in real terms.

Triple Lock sees the basic and new sum rise by the highest of three key components: average earnings growth, inflation or 2.5 percent.

For this tax year, the sum increased by 2.5 percent, but there has been discussion about the pending increase for the forthcoming year.

