PS5 UK restock live updates: Amazon, ASDA, Very, GAME, Tesco, Smyths, Scan stock drops

PlayStation 5 restocks are live across the board in the UK this week.
The PS5 is in stock at GAME, where customers can actually purchase the console in store ready for a June 25 delivery. You should phone your local branch for availability, and to put your name down for future stock drops.
More stock drops have taken place today, as ASDA and Very both restock the popular PlayStation 5 console.
ASDA has actually been in and out of stock all morning, so it’s worth checking the website for potential bundles.
Likewise, Argos has started selling PS5 consoles on eBay, so it’s a good idea to check out the auction site instead of the website.
There are also rumours of a potential restock on the Argos website this week, following last week’s in-store update.
According to PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, fans can expect stock drops at Amazon, Scan and Smyths before the end of the week.
Tesco, on the other hand, is likely to restock the PlayStation 5 before the end of June, potentially at some point this week.
Buy the PS5 at Amazon, Currys, Smyths, GAME, Argos and ShopTo
To give you the best possible chance of purchasing a PS5 this week, Express Online will keep this post updated with all of the live alerts.
It’s also worth bookmarking some of the more popular stock checker accounts for even more alerts and information.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming – the latter of which will have live updates throughout the week.
Some of the accounts mentioned above have Discord groups for PS5 customers, while some have live streams and alerts on sites like YouTube.
Customers are generally encouraged to have multiple devices open when trying to purchase a PlayStation 5, and to sign in to retail accounts when available.
If you’re looking for some cheap PlayStation 5 games to enjoy with your newly purchased console, it’s worth visiting Amazon today.
As part of Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer has discounted some hugely popular PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games.
The PS5 version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is down to just £29.99 as part of the Prime Day promotion.
Likewise, fellow Ubisoft release Immortals Fenix Rising is reduced to £21.49, while Watch Dogs Legion costs £21.99.
Amazon Prime Day – which confusingly lasts for two days – ends at midnight tonight, so you’d better hurry if you want to grab those deals.
