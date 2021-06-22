Random: This Game Builder Garage Version Of VVVVVV Looks Almost Identical To The Real Thing

Game Builder Garage players have already been sharing plenty of impressive creations, but this latest project is perhaps the closest any has come to truly matching its original source material.

Over on Twitter, @CarsonKompon has shared a look at their recreation of VVVVVV, a 2D platformer developed by Terry Cavanagh that launched on Switch back in 2017. Amazingly, the project looks almost identical to the original game; the layout is instantly familiar if you’ve played VVVVVV yourself, and the custom sprites and music put the cherry on the cake. Check it out:

I recreated VVVVVV by @terrycavanagh in #GameBuilderGarage! Complete with custom sprites, music, and a lot of learning https://t.co/bOD4x0OZPY pic.twitter.com/I9neZjn8hF— Carson K. (@CarsonKompon) June 18, 2021

If you haven’t played VVVVVV, let us show you what we’re on about. Here’s the opening of the real game – you’ll spot that pretty much everything other than the text boxes is complete and present.

Oh, and don’t just take our word for it – even the original game’s creator seems impressed:

Consider this one well and truly added to our list of favourite creation so far, which already includes an F-Zero recreation, Masahiro Sakurai’s shooter game, a cool version of Super Mario Kart, and a recreation of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s 1996 prototype. People are too talented.

