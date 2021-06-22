Spain holidays: 'Immense void' without Britons – Majorca hotels 'paralysed' by amber list

Typically, before the COVID-19 pandemic took its hold, around 2.3 million Britons visit Majorca every year.

This figure makes up around 26 percent of the destination’s total tourist traffic according to ABC Mallorca.

However, amid ongoing global restrictions, this figure has plummeted.

As a result, hoteliers in the region say there is an “immense void” that has been created by the lack of British visitors.

READ MORE: Royal Caribbean cruise ship hit by new coronavirus cases