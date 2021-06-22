Stomach bloating: Condition could be caused by intestinal pseudo-obstruction – what is it

Dietary decisions are normally the culprit and solution to stomach bloating because the food and drink we consume can either clog up or facilitate the passage of items through the gastrointestinal tract (GI). However, sometimes your bloating could be caused by a condition known as intestinal pseudo-obstruction.
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), intestinal pseudo-obstruction is a rare condition with symptoms that resemble those caused by a blockage, or obstruction, of the intestines, also called the bowel.
“However, when a health care provider examines the intestines, no blockage exists,” the NIDDK explains.
The symptoms are due to nerve or muscle problems that affect the movement of food, fluid, and air through the intestines, says the health body.
In addition to bloating and abdominal pain, other tell-tale signs of intestinal pseudo-obstruction include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea.
How to diagnose intestinal pseudo-obstruction?
Abdominal x-ray and a CT scan of the bowel
Manometry (pressure studies)
Blood tests
Biopsy
Other underlying causes of bloating
According to Harvard Health, any of these disorders can cause bloating:
Irritable bowel syndrome, a condition characterised by a combination of symptoms (bloating, cramping, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, or constipation) that last for three or more months.
Inflammatory bowel disease, an inflammation of the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the small intestine. It’s triggered by a protein called gluten that’s found in wheat, barley, and rye.
Constipation, a condition defined by fewer than three bowel movements per week, hard or dry stools, the need to strain to move the bowels, and a sense of incomplete evacuation.
Gastroparesis, a sluggish emptying of food from the stomach into the small intestine.
Cancer. Colon, ovarian, stomach, and pancreatic cancer are among the cancers that can have bloating as a symptom.
