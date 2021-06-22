The Procession To Calvary Is A Pythonesque Comedy Renaissance Game Coming To Switch

We know, we know — the video game market is positively flooded with Pythonesque comedy renaissance point-and-clicks right now. Honestly, who could have predicted that the 2020s would be the decade of surreal painting manipulation video games? Certainly not us. Our money was on the return of the FMV.

Obviously, we’re kidding. British solo developer Joe Richardson has created something quite unique with The Procession to Calvary, a retro-inspired point-and-click adventure with a very retro-style aesthetic. By animating and layering renaissance paintings to create the story, the work of Botticelli, Rembrandt, Michaelangelo and all the other Ninja Turtles are brought to life, with the music of Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel to accompany them.

We were already quite intrigued by the game, and then we saw the developer’s description of himself, and we were sold: “I make small logic-driven worlds,” says Richardson, “because the overwhelming chaotic disgusting beautiful unfathomable mess of the real world scares the s**t out of me.” Big mood there, Joe. Big mood.

The Procession to Calvary will be out on the Nintendo Switch eShop on the 2nd of July, with a 10% launch discount. If you’re not entirely convinced yet, check out this wee gallery. It’s got naked men wrestling, what more do you need?

