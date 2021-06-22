They won't give up! Desperate Argentina to beg UN to intervene in Falkland Islands row

The UK has always stood firm against the UN’s resolutions that propose a dialogue between the two countries. Despite this Argentine officials Felipe Solá and Daniel Filmus will be present their arguments this Thursday in New York. The officials will attempt to obtain support from the 29 members of the UN’s “Decolonization Committee”.

Daniel Filmus, Argentine Foreign Ministry official for the Secretary of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, told the news site Infobae: “We hope that many countries will intervene in the session expressing their support for our position.

“Representatives of international organisations such as CELAC, Mercosur, and the Group of 77 and others will speak.”

The Board of Directors of the United Nations Special Committee for Decolonization unanimously ratified its “support for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom to find a peaceful solution to the controversy of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.”

The resolution was released on February 11 of this year but ignored by the UK.

