Valorant Episode 3 release time REVEAL: Valorant Act 1 Battle Pass, new Agent update news

UPDATE: A new schedule has been shared by Riot Games confirmed that the Valorant Episode 3 release time has been set for after 10am PDT on June 22. Unfortunately, North American servers will be down for maintenance between 6am PDT until 10am PDT.

Meanwhile, The Valorant update time for Europe has been set for around 8am BST on June 23, when the regional four-hour server downtime is scheduled to end.

ORIGINAL: The time is drawing near for the latest content update to be released, with developers Riot Games revealing more regarding the new Agent and Battle Pass included in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1.

The good news for gamers is that both will be available to play and level up when the new Episode 3 update has been released.

Like in the past, the Act 1 Battle Pass for June will cost 1,000 VP and includes Weapon Skins, Gun Buddies, Cards, Sprays, and Titles.

The Episode 3 Battle Pass will be available for around two months and will launch on June 22.

The one big change gamers will notice is that Riot Games is going to start rewarding gamers who play with friends.

Squad Boost will be going live this week and will reward those who play with friends over the next three weeks.