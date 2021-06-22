Valorant Episode 3 release time REVEAL: Valorant Act 1 Battle Pass, new Agent update news

UPDATE: A new schedule has been shared by Riot Games confirmed that the Valorant Episode 3 release time has been set for after 10am PDT on June 22. Unfortunately, North American servers will be down for maintenance between 6am PDT until 10am PDT.
Meanwhile, The Valorant update time for Europe has been set for around 8am BST on June 23, when the regional four-hour server downtime is scheduled to end.
ORIGINAL: The time is drawing near for the latest content update to be released, with developers Riot Games revealing more regarding the new Agent and Battle Pass included in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1.
The good news for gamers is that both will be available to play and level up when the new Episode 3 update has been released.
Like in the past, the Act 1 Battle Pass for June will cost 1,000 VP and includes Weapon Skins, Gun Buddies, Cards, Sprays, and Titles.
The Episode 3 Battle Pass will be available for around two months and will launch on June 22.
The one big change gamers will notice is that Riot Games is going to start rewarding gamers who play with friends.
Squad Boost will be going live this week and will reward those who play with friends over the next three weeks.
The bonus levels are as follows:
- Party of 1: 0% Bonus XP
- Party of 2: 8% Bonus XP
- Party of 3: 12% Bonus XP
- Party of 4: 16% Bonus XP
- Party of 5: 20% Bonus XP
“As with every battlepass, we always want to create content that appeals to a wide and diverse audience,” Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer commented ahead of launch.
“A player might not love every single thing in the battlepass, but there should always be at least one thing that they absolutely love.
“For this pass, we wanted it to feel very much like a reflection on the past because it’s been one year since the game launched. That’s why we created the K/TAC and Jigsaw gun skins as callbacks to our lore and agents.
“Lately, we’ve also tried to just create stuff that players will find funny, like the “Too Heavy” and “Clutch or Kick” sprays. If we’re cracking up over something, we hope that players will find it funny too, like some of the memey Jett sprays we’ve done in the past.”
WHEN IS VALORANT EPISODE 3 COMING OUT?
Riot Games has confirmed that Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has a release date set for Tuesday, June 22, in the United States.
Maintenance is expected for the release of the new update, meaning the game will likely be offline for several hours.
Most major patches are released as part of a global rollout, and there’s a good chance North America will be one of the first places to get it.
This is so the Valorant team has plenty of time to tackle issues that might arise from an update.
With that in mind and taking references from past launches, the Valorant Episode release time is expected at around 6am PDT.
It should also be noted that European servers usually lag behind by a day, so Valorant Episode 3 could start a day later on June 23.
Riot Games are expected to share an update on what is being planned this week in the coming hours.
Another big part of this week’s Valorant update is the release of the new agent named Kay/o.
A robot with a grudge, KAY/O is a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants.
Its power to suppress enemy abilities cripples his opponents’ capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.
Obviously, the final product will be more balanced than the above description but you can imagine the impact this new ability will have on Valorant Episode 3.
KAYO will be able to throw a Suppression Blade that suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion, and will also be able to overload on radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location.
And if you get hit by one of these beams, Enemies hit with these pulses will find themselves suppressed for a short duration.
You can expect a lot of feedback and further balancing patches to be released after this week’s Episode 3 release.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments