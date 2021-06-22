Warzone update today: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Texture Pack, Season 4 patch news

A new Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update is being released today, and there’s something for Modern Warfare gamers too. As revealed during the launch of Season 4, Activision has plans to upgrade the current Call of Duty experience. This includes bringing a visual upgrade to both Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare games. This makes sense as both games use the same hardware, while Black Ops: Cold War was developed with different tools. So while Cold War fans won’t have access to the same changes today, they needn’t be particularly concerned. Unlike the latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare doesn’t have a next-gen version, which will make this new texture pack a great addition for fans who have just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

It should be noted that this new Texture Pack is an optional addition that will be available to download across all platforms. It will be accessible to gamers who play Modern Warfare or Call of Duty Warzone, there doesn’t appear to be a time limit on how long it will be available. The main goal of this new update is to add more high-definition textures to the game, so unless you plan on running the game using 1440p and 4K, you don’t need to worry. Activision has not shared a time for when this new Texture Pack will be released but gamers are expecting something to drop by 7pm BST. A message from developers Raven Software explains: “Following the launch of Season Four, Warzone and Modern Warfare console players will also have the option to download a new High-Res Texture Pack on June 22.

“This will add more high-definition textures to the game, which is optimal for those running the game at higher resolutions such as 1440p and 4K. “The High-Res Texture Pack will have an approximate download size of 7.2-7.6 GB, depending on the console.” Download sizes are as follows: PlayStation 5: 7.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 7.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 7.2 GB

Xbox One: 7.2 GB Another patch is also expected to arrive this week, although we don’t know exactly when.

Raven Software has promised to nerf the recently launched MG 82 LMG, which has proven to be a little too powerful around Verdansk. The MG 82 is known for its relatively low-recoil and high ammo magazine, meaning it can do serious damage over good distances. The only thing holding it back right now is that you need to unlock the MG 82 before you start wielding it. That means many Call of Duty fans might not have it yet as an option, something that is bound to change over the coming days. To unlock the MG 82, gamers have to reach level 31 on the new Season 4 battle pass. This is a free tier, meaning you don’t need to make any additional purchases. However, before you get around to unlocking the MG 82, it should be known that developers Raven Software have confirmed they will be nerfing the new gun. Expect more news over the coming days regarding how the MG 82, and other guns, are being changed for Call of Duty Warzone.

