33 new COVID cases have been reported in Massachusetts, including one death

BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston is preparing to welcome the World Cup. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 33 new confirmed COVID cases in the state, as well as one more fatality in that state.

According to state health officials, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has now reached 663,332. The overall number of confirmed deaths has reached 17,613 as of today.

There were a total of 20,322 new tests that were reported.

As of Tuesday, the weighted average of positive tests over the previous seven days in Massachusetts was 0.34 percent.

According to the most recent figures, 103 people are currently hospitalized as a result of a coronavirus-related illness.Intensive care is now being provided for 35 patients.

In Massachusetts, there are around 1,838 active cases, according to estimates.

Source: CBSlocal