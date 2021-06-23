Android warning: Notorious malware returns to Google Play Store – delete these 8 apps NOW

The Joker malware is back once again, putting Android devices at risk after making its way back onto the Google Play Store. Security researchers have pinpointed eight Play Store apps that had the nefarious malware loaded onto them. The dangerous malware, which is capable of stealing sensitive information from Android devices, was hidden away on apps downloaded thousands of times.

The latest batch of Android apps infected with the Joker malware were discovered by researchers at Quick Heal Security Labs. The Indian cybersecurity firm reported the compromised apps to Google, who have now taken the infected programmes off the Google Play Store.

However, if you’re among the thousands of people who download these Android apps before they were delisted you’ll need to act quickly to remove them from your device. Here is a list of the eight offending apps: Auxiliary Message, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Super Message, Element Scanner, Go Messages, Travel Wallpapers, Super SMS.

The Joker malware has in recent years become one of the most common Android malware threats. The nasty malware family is able to secretly sign Android users up to paid-for subscription services, which if undetected can leave victims seriously out of pocket.

