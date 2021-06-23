Arthritis warning: The seemingly healthy drink that can trigger arthritis symptoms

Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint. Living with arthritis isn’t easy and carrying out simple, everyday tasks can often be painful and difficult. However, there are many things that ease symptoms, such as tweaking your diet.

According to the health practice, you should avoid refined sugar, corn syrup, fructose, sucrose, and maltose.

“Also some people should avoid sugar alternatives such as aspartame and sucralose which can cause an inflammatory response from the body,” it advises.

“Many sodas, gum, sugar-free candy, and low-fat yogurt/pudding contain sugar alternatives.”

Although unrefined sugar is often considered a healthier alternative to refined sugars, it is important to note that all sugar has undergone some form of processing and is unhealthy if consumed in large quantities.

