Austin police identify teen murdered at weekend birthday party

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police say 19-year-old Javone Montre Hodges was killed during Sunday’s homicide on Robert Wooding Drive.

Investigators say a disturbance broke out between several individuals at a birthday party around 12:31 a.m. on Sunday, ending when a Black male suspect wearing a black shirt and blue jeans fired several shots.

Hodges was pronounced dead on the scene just before 1 a.m.

Javone Montre Hodges was expected to attend Mesabi Range College on a football scholarship (Courtesy Keesha Hodges)

According to his family, Hodges was a student-athlete who played football at Northeast Early College High School and was set to attend Mesabi Range College in Minnesota on a football scholarship this fall.

A fundraising campaign has been launched for Hodges’ funeral expenses as well as living expenses for the family during their grieving period.

“…Those who shared the field with him knew him as one of the toughest and hardest hitting players they ever faced. But off the field, he was one of the most kind-hearted people you hopefully had the pleasure of knowing,” reads the campaign.

Another male was also shot and is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Photos of Javone Montre Hodges from his mother, Keesha Hodges.

