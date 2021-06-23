Avengers Endgame star defends their character's death – 'I've had mixed reactions'

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr stars in ‘We Lost’ teaser

Although Avengers Endgame was a thrilling end to a ten-year adventure, it was also filled with tragedy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought its first universe-ending event to its conclusion with Thanos (Josh Brolin) being taken down by the Avengers once and for all. Along the way, however, the world mightiest heroes lost a few fighters, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and an emotional exit from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) – but one of most heart-wrenching character deaths came from of Black Widow (Johansson).

Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) went back in time with the rest of the team and went to Vormir to collect the Soul Stone. Unfortunately, nobody seemed to tell them that a sacrifice was required to retrieve the Soul Stone, meaning one of them had to die. After a brutal tussle between friends, Black Widow eventually threw herself off the cliffs of Vormir, killing herself, but getting the Soul Stone in the process. Many fans were a little perturbed by this event, but Johansson has defended it. In a recent video interview, she said: “It’s funny because I’ve had mixed reactions for her ultimate fate in Endgame.” READ MORE: Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson drops first Budapest mission hint

Avengers Endgame: Black Widow sacrificed herself for Hawkeye

Avengers Endgame: Scarlett Johansson spoke out about her time in the series

Johansson went on: “But, for me, it made so much sense that she would sacrifice herself. “Not for the greater good of humanity, but for her friends, which were really at that heart of it.” (Via Entertainment Tonight) By allowing herself to be the sacrifice, not only did Black Widow save her friends against the threat of Thanos, but she also helped out her best friend, Hawkeye. Hawkeye’s wife and two children were eradicated during the Blip, an event that left him truly bereft. What do you think? Should Black Widow have died? Join the debate in the comments section here

Avengers Endgame: Black Widow’s journey is not over just yet

Black Widow’s sacrifice allowed Hawkeye to once again be reunited with his wife and children after the Blip was reversed. Not all is lost, however, as the super-assassin will be making a return to the big screen next month. Black Widow receives her first solo movie in July, telling the backstory of the Russian spy and how she took on a number of worrying villains, including new antagonist Taskmaster. In an unexpected turn of events, Johansson recently revealed the movie will include answers to a long-asked question in the MCU. DON’T MISS…

Scarlett Johansson says she was ‘wiped out’ after final Avengers

Throughout the past few films in the Avengers universe, Black Widow and Hawkeye have referenced a mission in Budapest. The details of the mission have been left ambiguous, despite the fact it was certainly a formative time for both of the friends. In a recent interview, Johansson revealed viewers will finally find out what happened in the capital city of Hungary. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Johansson said: “Yes, you get – you finally get to know what happens in Budapest.”

Johansson went on to add: “I’m nervous about it, it’s like a nervous excitement but I have been – you know, we’ve been sitting on this film for over a year, and it’s been ten years in the making. I’m super proud of it.” Speaking about first reactions to the film, the 36-year-old added: “People seem to really be responding well to it, which is fantastic. “It really is a great movie to see in the theatre because it’s super cinematic, explosive, loud, fun.” Avengers Endgame and the rest of the Marvel films are available on Disney Plus now.

