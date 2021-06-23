Camping and caravan: UK's 'least crowded' destinations with some holidays from £60 a night

However, Mr Bassett has pointed out that camping in certain locations can still be affordable if Britons do their research.

“Camptoo still has availability in June, July and August and with prices starting from £60 per night,” said Mr Bassett.

While holiday cottages or glamping might be the “in” activity for the summer, he also points to alternative options which could reduce costs and allow more freedom.

“Why not try renting a campervan or motorhome for your staycation?” Mr Bassett continued.

“The benefits are that you can enjoy our incredible, diverse country at your own pace whilst remaining within your household bubble.

“Most motorhomes and caravans are also self-contained, which is ideal for self-catering and lessens the need for shared facilities.”

