Chelsea have three Achraf Hakimi transfer alternatives as PSG beat Blues to £60m deal

PSG look to have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Achraf Hakimi, with the French heavyweights closing in on a move for the Inter Milan defender, according to reports. The Blues were said to be keen on bringing Hakimi to Stamford Bridge, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a renewed Premier League title challenge next season.
PSG club chiefs are now in the final stages of thrashing out a deal to see him move to the French capital, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, which has poured cold water on the possibility of a Chelsea switch.
Chelsea are said to have offered players as part of a swap deal for the Inter man, who chipped in with seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season.
Express Sport has taken a look at three wing-back alternatives Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could look to pursue after missing out on the Inter Milan man.
Adama Traore
Wolves speedster Adama Traore is reportedly a target for Chelsea as a potential wing-back option.
Traore featured in 37 league games for Wolves this season, with his contract at Molineux expiring in 2023. The Spaniard wasn’t in the best of form last season and struggled for Wolves.
However, his performances have seemingly caught the eye of the two Champions League finalists.
Clauss has played the majority of his football at Lens as a right wing-back, which could be attractive to Chelsea boss Tuchel.
The 28-year-old has three goals and six assists to his name in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.
Jonas Hofmann
Tuchel is also reportedly interested in signing one of his former Borussia Dortmund players, Jonas Hofmann.
The German midfielder, who now plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
The 28-year-old had a fine season for Gladbach, scoring six goals and contributing 11 assists.
Hofmann’s Gladbach boss Marco Rose has replaced Edin Terzic as Dortmund manager, and a club exodus may follow, according to Bild.
He is not expected to cost more than £20m, with just two years left on that deal he signed two years ago.
Not normally a wing-back, if Hofmann was to move to west London, he would have to show the versatility that has impressed many throughout his career.
