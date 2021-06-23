Elvis and June Carter: Her son suspected they had an affair – 'Johnny Cash was jealous'

Incredibly, it was Elvis who introduced June to Johnny’s music when he used to sing one of Johnny’s earliest hits, Cry Cry Cry, as he tuned his guitar
June later said: “Elvis was stooped down on one knee and grasping a guitar trying to tune it to somewhere near the correct pitch to make a correct chord ring. (He would sing) ‘Everybody knows where you go when the sun goes down, Ah-ummm, Ah-ummm’ and he’d strike the guitar again. Plink, plunk: ‘Ah-ummm …’
“‘What are you trying to do?’ I asked. ‘I’m trying to tune this guitar, honey, and I’m trying to sing like Johnny Cash.'”
“‘Who is Johnny Cash?’ I asked Elvis Presley. ‘What’s the a-um-a-um for?’
“‘That’s what drives the girls crazy,’ Elvis said.
“‘I don’t know this Johnny Cash,’ I said, and Elvis said: ‘Oh you’ll know Cash. The whole world will know Johnny Cash. He’s a friend of mine’.
