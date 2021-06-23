Quantcast
England fans expect Euro 2020 triumph as Wembley final to host 60k – 'It's coming home'

Plenty of England fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the exciting news on Tuesday afternoon.

Whilst some were sceptical over the safety of the plans, many unsurprisingly shared their optimism over England’s increased chances of success.

One person, predictably, tweeted: “It’s coming home.”

Another said: “Finally some b****y good news for once.”

A third stated: “Big W” to accompany an image of Boris Johnson with his thumbs up.

“GET IN THERE – LET’S MAKE SURE THE THREE LIONS ARE THERE,” another jubilantly posted.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

