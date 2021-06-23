Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft to reveal Windows 11 tomorrow but fans already hate it

Microsoft will say a fond farewell to Windows 10 tomorrow as it ushers in its all-new Windows 11 upgrade. The Redmond firm is expected to reveal all during a major keynote with a leak already confirming that Windows 11 will be the star of the show. As spotted by the team at Windows Latest it appears that Microsft accidentally published a new support document showing the Windows 11 name.

We also know that that Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 in 2025 which clearly shows it’s being replaced by something new.

Full details will be revealed in just over 24 hours and this upgrade may come as a bit of a shock to some who thought that Window 10 was here for good. In fact, it may have even surprised some at Microsoft with the firm saying back in 2015 that Windows 10 would be its final operating system.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what new features are included in Windows 11 but early leaks, showing how things will look, certainly haven’t gone down well with Windows 10 fans.

Numerous people have managed to get hold of Windows 11 early with videos, posted on Twitter, showing off its new look. The upgrade appears to feature a refreshed design with an updated start menu, soft round corners on boxes, a change to the desktop pattern and even a brand-new sound when users boot up their PC.

