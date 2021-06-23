Green list 'can widen': Hopes for amber list travel – data 'shows no variants brought in'

According to Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, many of the fears over international variants have been proved false so far.

This is why he believes most amber list countries are safe for travel, and that the “green list can be widened”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the travel expert explained: “Britain needs to be connected to the rest of the world.

“It can be done safely and as the data is clearly showing the Government’s own data is showing there are no variants being brought in from amber listed or green listed countries.

