Hotels in Spain sue Booking.com for 'abusive' practices – '40% more than real price'

The Madrid Hotel Business Association has now decided to take legal action against Booking.com asking for their practices to be investigated.

They explained the OTA charges its customers up to 40 percent in commissions, which they believe to be “abusive and contrary to competition law”.

The Spanish hotels didn’t seem to have complaints with the platform before the pandemic, as Booking.com accounts for 80 percent of their billing.

However, and after numerous complaints, the Hotel Association is now urging authorities to look into Booking.com’s practices.

READ MORE: Green list update: 10 countries which could be added to green list