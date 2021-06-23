ISAs 'wouldn't have worked for us' Couple in their 20s on saving up to buy £300,000 home

“We didn’t save any money in ISAs as we went with the Help to Buy scheme instead,” they tell Express.co.uk.

“Due to all the overtime we were both able to do during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the saving process was quite quick, so the use of an ISA wouldn’t have worked for us.”

Looking back on their property journey, the pair recall getting the home that they wanted, and putting their stamp on it.

“We reserved off-plan to secure our preferred home and immediately started to gather design inspiration from Instagram and Pinterest,” Rebecca says.

“We created the Instagram account @46_Hayfield to document all the stages and share photos of furniture, accessories and art that we have bought new, pre-loved, or created ourselves.

