Justin & Hailey Bieber posing with the President of France

On Monday, two worlds intersected when Bieber and Hailey visited Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. They met the president at his Elysee Palace office on Music Day, France’s annual music festival.

The two couples are now photographed side by side, with forced smiles and smirks on display for all to see.Next to Justin, who is wearing a grey pinstripe suit, Hailey is wearing a beige-coloured cutout dress, showing off her abs. She was also dressed in ankle-tie sandal heels.He has what is referred to as a “presidential look,” standing next to his wife, Brigitte, who some claim is “serving her face.”

We, the Internet users, have a lot of questions as a result of this extraordinary meeting of minds.The Bieber family visited the French president for example purposes. Because their hands were obscured. What are these couples talking about? Hailey Bieber’s entire wardrobe is missing.

As for why this photo was taken, no one knows. What we know is that Justin took a semi-crude photo with the First Family of France on Monday. He didn’t explain what was in the picture, leaving everyone confused. However, it’s possible that the Biebers simply wanted to incorporate some politics into their Paris tour.In conversations with Macron, the pop star held his own. Actually, he’s a French Canadian.

We aren’t the only ones who have these concerns.The personal clothing choices of those present made an enormous impression on others. “Why is Justin Bieber with the French president?” Baguette, baguette What does this quality description say, according to user ‘BoBoe?Some also questioned Hailey’s outfit: Hailey: Is that correct?

There is no formal clothing requirement for meeting a president, especially if you are an American model and a socialite. So, Hailey is the standard that all future pop stars and models hope to meet. Perhaps Brigitte Macron is setting the bar for meeting Bieber.