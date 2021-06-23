Kim Jong-un's sister mocks US intelligence – issues threat to prepare for 'disappointment'

Kim Jong-un’s sister, who is a senior official in North Korea’s ruling party, has released an official statement stating the US is interpreting signals from North Korea in the “wrong way”. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un focussed her warning on US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, who made comments about her brother. Mr Sullivan announced on Sunday there was an “interesting signal” in a recent speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The US National Security adviser was referring to “signals” made by the North Korean leader when he was preparing for diplomatic talks with the US and South Korea. Kim Yo-jong was quick to reply and speaking to North Korea’s KCNA state news agency, said: “A Korean proverb says that in a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it. “It seems that the US may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself. “The expectation, which they chose to harbour the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has given Joe Biden’s administration a challenge that Washington claims can be solved by using a “calibrated and practical” approach by encouraging the regime to give up its deadly arsenal. The US is currently trying to get talks between North and South Korea back on track. To encourage diplomatic initiatives, the US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday. US official, Sung Kim, said on Monday he was willing to meet with the North Koreans “anywhere, anytime without preconditions”. READ MORE Kim Jong-un health: North Korea ‘making preparations for despot’s death’- signs ‘not good’

Kim Yo-jong is Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, and regarded as a powerful ally, in an otherwise divided family. She is considered to be a possible successor to Kim Jong-un, who is rumoured to be suffering from ill-health. In March 2021 she warned the Biden administration: “If it wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step”. Here she referred to the ongoing military drills that were being conducted between the US and South Korea.

