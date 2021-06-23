Man Utd could seal Jadon Sancho transfer ‘in the next days’ but Red Devils face problem

Manchester United are finally closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho but are still yet to meet Borussia Dortmund‘s asking price, according to reports. The Red Devils have been admirers of the 21-year-old for some time and have reignited their pursuit of his services after launching a failed attempt to bring him to Old Trafford last summer.

United came agonisingly close but were unable to agree a fee with Dortmund, who stood firm in their desire to keep hold of the man from Camberwell. He stayed in Germany as a result, going on to play a crucial role for his side last season with 16 goals and 20 assists in all competitions. However, the 20-time Premier League champions are determined to follow through on their interest this time around and have acted quickly to negotiate a summer move for their long-term target. Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing for a number of weeks, but it seems as though a final agreement could soon be on the cards, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. It is claimed that all parties are confident of Sancho joining United ‘in the next days’, with the Red Devils looking to finalise add-ons and the structure of their bid. JUST IN: Man Utd ‘could sell Eric Bailly’ amid Pau Torres transfer interest

Despite this, their reported offer of £72.6million still falls short of the £81m wanted by Dortmund in order to part ways with the forward. Although there is still work to be done for United, they are seemingly closer than ever to bringing former City prospect Sancho back to Manchester. Personal terms and agent fees are said to have been rubber-stamped, with Dortmund of the persuasion that a deal could be on the horizon. United’s decision to negotiate add-ons may well bring the value of their total package up to the Bundesliga outfit’s asking price, suggesting that Sancho’s long and painful transfer saga could finally be nearing its conclusion. DON’T MISS

The Red Devils are said to be eyeing a number of other additions this summer, with the capture of a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire also believed to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s agenda. However, United legend Gary Neville recently suggested that Sancho’s arrival would be all the Norwegian boss needs to mount a renewed Premier League title challenge next season. “I think Sancho comes in on that right-hand side, with [Mason] Greenwood as a potential back-up,” Neville told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football last month. “Up front you’ve then got [Edinson] Cavani and Greenwood. On the left [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial, and then you’ve got [Paul] Pogba who could potentially fit there if he’s not playing in midfield.

“If you sign [Harry] Kane or [Erling] Haaland, which is what’s being mooted, I don’t think that works for Manchester United. “[The policy of] allowing young players to emerge like Greenwood, making sure Rashford plays. [Donny] van de Beek can’t get a game. I think it’s Sancho and that’s their business done.” United finished as Premier League runners-up last season, with City clinching the title in style after stretching to a 12-point lead over their bitter rivals.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed