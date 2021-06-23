Quantcast
Maths expert's temperature trick is a must for anyone going on holiday

“But it involves some pretty nasty numbers.”

The brainbox, who goes by @tomrocksmaths on Twitter, adds: “So what we are going to do instead is come up with an approximation.

“It might not work for your scientific experiments but if you are on holiday and you just want to know the temperature, it will work a treat.

“To approximately turn degrees Celsius into degrees Fahrenheit, all you have to do is multiply by two and add 30. So let’s look at 30 degrees Celsius. Multiply by two to get 60 and add 30 to get 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

“So let’s look at 10C- a little cooler. Multiply by two to get 20 and then add 30 to get 10 degrees Celsius is approx 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Multiply by two, add 30, and you have it!”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

