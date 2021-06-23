‘No chance!’ Lord Sugar risks sounding 'unpatriotic' as he blasts England’s Euros hopes

Lord Sugar, 74, has admitted he thinks the England team have “no chance” of winning Euro 2020 after watching tonight’s game against the Czech Republic. The Apprentice star shared he didn’t want to sound “unpatriotic” but couldn’t help feel sceptical over the England teams chance of a victory this year.

He typed: “Very sorry to say and not wishing to sound too unpatriotic but England have no chance winning this tournament.”

In response, some agreed as they said the team looked poor this year.

One commented: “I was just thinking that. This is the worst England team I’ve ever seen.”

A second replied: “It’s like watching pensioners play. So boring. Scotland match much faster they are outplayed by Croatia.”

