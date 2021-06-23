‘No chance!’ Lord Sugar risks sounding 'unpatriotic' as he blasts England’s Euros hopes

Lord Sugar, 74, has admitted he thinks the England team have “no chance” of winning Euro 2020 after watching tonight’s game against the Czech Republic. The Apprentice star shared he didn’t want to sound “unpatriotic” but couldn’t help feel sceptical over the England teams chance of a victory this year.
He typed: “Very sorry to say and not wishing to sound too unpatriotic but England have no chance winning this tournament.”
In response, some agreed as they said the team looked poor this year.
One commented: “I was just thinking that. This is the worst England team I’ve ever seen.”
A second replied: “It’s like watching pensioners play. So boring. Scotland match much faster they are outplayed by Croatia.”
Elsewhere, Former Spurs chairman Lord Sugar dubbed the failed European Super League “a joke” as he revealed his warning to Daniel Levy.
He told White and Jordan on talkSPORT: “I’m delighted that all of the [Premier League] clubs pulled back.
“Tottenham, my club, what they did was say, ‘Hold on a minute, include us, please.’
“We’re a big club, we want to come in, so don’t just leave it as the Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, we want to come in.
“I spoke to Daniel Levy and I said to him, ‘Daniel, this is not a good idea. You have an opportunity here of being magnanimous and pulling out and saying the fans don’t want it, so we’re going to come out.’
“It’s an absolute, total joke and an example of the Americans trying to take over our game.”
Lord Sugar insisted the fans were more important than any amount of money in his conversation with Levy.
He added: “All I did was send him a WhatsApp message.
“We communicate quite a lot with each other on certain things. But I said to him, ‘the fans are more important’.”
