'No respect!' Scots furious at ITV host's 'isolation' swipe after dramatic Euro 2020 exit

Sam Matterface was commentating on tonight’s game between England and the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. However, he informed viewers of Croatia scoring a third goal at Hampden Park in Edinburgh to go 3-1 against Scotland and send them out of the tournament. He then told viewers: “Scotland look like they’re going into isolation after all.”

This was in reference to Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was forced to enter isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount – teammates of Gilmour at Chelsea – have also had to isolate after coming into close contact with him. But the comment from Matterface sparked a furious reaction from Scottish football fans on Twitter. One furious person tweeted: “‘And Scotland look like they’re going into isolation after all’.

“Who is this on @itvfootball? “What way is that to refer to the Scots?!” Another Twitter user commented: “Did Sam Matterface just comment that Scotland were going into isolation after their exit? “He’s a crass enough football commentator without being a disgusting social commentator.” And another said: “No respect!” READ MORE: Children urged to sing patriotic song: ‘Strong Britain, Great Nation!’

Gareth Southgate’s team beat the Czech Republic this evening with a 1-0 win, thanks to a first half header from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Scotland needed to beat Croatia at Hampden Park to qualify for the knockout stages after picking up a point in their first two games. They had equalised just before half time in reply to an early first goal from the Czechs. But they conceded two further goals in the second half to lose 3-1 and exit the competition.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed