Now Biden turns on AstraZeneca! US President's huge pledge scrapped in major U-turn

On Monday the Biden administration announced further plans to share coronavirus vaccines with the world, but it will not include the Oxford AstraZeneca inoculation in its exports. The Biden administration will export 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries. The vaccines, which will come entirely from the US, will not include the Oxford AstraZeneca inoculation until it is cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, the US will donate the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to different parts of the world. The announcement is a U-turn for the Biden administration’s original plans to share 60 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca’s vaccine worldwide. The FDA is still reviewing whether the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for human use. Doses of the vaccine are produced in the US at a plant in Baltimore.

The US vaccine donations will be sent to COVAX, the global vaccine equity effort. Most of the inoculations will be sent to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa. An official from the Biden administration said that the US still plans to send AstraZeneca vaccines abroad, but only when they have been cleared by the FDA. President Joe Biden has promised that the US will be the vaccine powerhouse of the world, and will donate millions of inoculations to help end the pandemic. READ MORE: Coronavirus can infect testicles finds new study – possible symptom in men to look for

Identified locally as “Delta plus,” the new strain was found in 16 cases in the state of Maharashtra, Federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference. The vaccine roll-out effort in India has fallen short of stopping a devastating second wave of the virus. So far, about 5.5 percent of the 950 million people eligible in India have been vaccinated. Indian health officials doubt the nation can maintain the pace of vaccinating people against this new strain that has reportedly more transmissibility than former strains.

