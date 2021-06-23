‘Only thing that works!’ Mrs Hinch fans share 25p hack for removing marks from bathtubs

Mrs Hinch, whose full name is Sophie Hinchliffe, rose to fame after sharing her cleaning tips online and on TV. She now has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram and has authored several books. Fans of hers have taken to social media to create their own groups dedicated to sharing cleaning tips and hacks.
Some of the groups have over 650,000 members and garner a plethora of posts each day.
On one such group, a user asked how she can remove marks from her white bathtub.
She asked the group: “Any advice on how to get toy marks off a white bath? Fed up of the marks.”
Scuffs and stains in the bath can not only be caused by kids’ toys but nail polish, razors, and shampoo and shower gel bottles.
Another person replied: “Magic eraser worked on scuff marks from lino fitters when they caught my bath.”
Another user said: “Magic sponge eraser.”
One person simply said: “Magic eraser.”
Another woman replied: “Magic sponge 100 percent.
You can buy a packet of four magic erasers for a £1 from Poundshop.com, working out at just 25p a sponge.
Similar products can be found in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Wilko and B&M.
Other users suggested using nail polish remover, white toothpaste or Cif.
A user said: “White Colgate toothpaste with cotton pad.”
Another user replied: “Nail polish remover.”
While another person said: “Cif and a soft scourer should get them off.”
