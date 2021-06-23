PS5 stock today? Amazon UK PlayStation 5 restock news and Argos update

UPDATE: Smyths Toys has become the first retailer to release stock today, with a small PS5 restock going live at 8:30am BST. More shipments could be released over the coming hours on sites like Amazon UK, or by the end of the week, June 25.

ORIGINAL: The next PS5 restock is reportedly happening today and will be followed by a few others over the coming weeks.

Based on the latest predictions, an Amazon PS5 stock drop is being planned for this week, even with the current Prime Day event going on.

This will reportedly be followed by something new from Argos, with the UK retailer expected to offer another shipment in late June, or early July.

If an Amazon PS5 stock drop does happen, it’s expected to start between 8am BST and 1pm BST.

And if it doesn’t drop on June 23, gamers can expect those PlayStation 5 consoles to arrive at Amazon on June 24 or June 25.

The PS5 Stock Alert UK Twitter account shared the latest news, including details regarding stock updates from Smyths and BT, telling fans this week:

“Amazon UK dropped Series X today so PS5 is most probably tomorrow.