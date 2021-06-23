PS5 stock today? Amazon UK PlayStation 5 restock news and Argos update

UPDATE: Smyths Toys has become the first retailer to release stock today, with a small PS5 restock going live at 8:30am BST. More shipments could be released over the coming hours on sites like Amazon UK, or by the end of the week, June 25.
ORIGINAL: The next PS5 restock is reportedly happening today and will be followed by a few others over the coming weeks.
Based on the latest predictions, an Amazon PS5 stock drop is being planned for this week, even with the current Prime Day event going on.
This will reportedly be followed by something new from Argos, with the UK retailer expected to offer another shipment in late June, or early July.
If an Amazon PS5 stock drop does happen, it’s expected to start between 8am BST and 1pm BST.
And if it doesn’t drop on June 23, gamers can expect those PlayStation 5 consoles to arrive at Amazon on June 24 or June 25.
The PS5 Stock Alert UK Twitter account shared the latest news, including details regarding stock updates from Smyths and BT, telling fans this week:
“Amazon UK dropped Series X today so PS5 is most probably tomorrow.
“Argos to receive shipments of standalone PlayStation 5 consoles this weekend, indicating a potential standalone restock next week.
“It is too early to say whether both editions will be in stock, or to comment on stock count.”
Commenting on Smyths Toys getting more stock in-store, the account added: “ A Smyths Toys store has been spotted with an in-store pre-order poster today. Might be worth popping in to your local Smyths Toys store if you’re out and about.
“Looking at the comments coming from you guys, I can conclude that Smyths Toys only have a very small amount of stores that have started taking pre-orders. The other stores will follow ‘towards the end of the month’ according to one employee. We’ll keep you updated as usual.
AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. More stock is expected before June 28.
ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until the end of June.
GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase.
