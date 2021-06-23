Rachel Zegler will feature in a live-action retelling of Snow White

Disney has decided to experiment with a completely novel concept: live-action remakes of classic animation flicks. The hard work has already been done; all that remains is to cast actors in front of a camera and use computer-generated imagery to reproduce some of the beasts and talking animals that would be difficult to recreate without animation. Really, it’s a wonder that Disney doesn’t do this on a regular basis for all of their old animation classics, regardless of how worthless or inferior the remakes turn out to be!

Disney’s 1938 classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is the most recent Disney movie to receive this treatment—er, the first Disney movie to receive this treatment, because we’re pretending this isn’t the hundredth time Disney has pulled this scam—a movie about a woman who gets some roommates and then eats bad fruit and takes a nap.

According to Deadline, Disney has already cast the lead role in Snow White, with Rachel Zegler, who will be seen in the upcoming West Side Story, joining the cast. After a few years of largely making television shows, Marc Webb, who used to make movies only about websites, will be in charge of the direction of Snow White, which will be released on December 21st. Zegler’s “amazing vocal powers are only the beginning of her capabilities,” according to Webb, who added that “her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become key parts of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fable.”