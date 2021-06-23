Russia issued brutal threat to Royal Navy warship: ‘If you don't change course I'll fire’

The British warship was reportedly warned it would be fired upon unless it changed course. The dramatic encounter came as tensions continue to mount in the region.

More than 20 Russian aircraft and two coastguard ships were said to be shadowing the HMS Defender.

However, Moscow claimed the Royal Navy ship violated territorial waters near the disputed peninsula and opened warning fires.

The UK Government has rejected Russia’s account of the incident and denied that any warning shots were fired.

A BBC journalist who was on-board the British warship said hostile warnings were being issued over radio by the Russian forces.

