The finest of all space operas is Battlestar Galactica

You only have to watch the feature-length miniseries that begins with Ronald D Moore’s now famous 2003 retelling of Battlestar Galactica to know that this early-2000s sci-fi epic is anything but stupid.

The 2003 series reinvents the original series’ fundamental premise. People live on 12 colonies in a distant solar system.The onslaught begins with a reawakened ancient cyborg species called the Cylons, and civilization faces near extinction.

The Cylons were created by human beings to serve as mindless servants. When the cycles became more intelligent, man and machine went to war.After years of conflict, an armistice was reached and the Cylons left the Colonies. As the first onslaught begins, it’s discovered that a new generation of Cylon models have “human” abilities. Battlestar Galactica is used to transport the remnants of the human race to safety in this setting.

Battlestar Galactica did a lot to underscore the mundanity of space-bound survival early on. Essentially, “How does a viable government operate now?” The fleet predicts a water shortage. The prison population of a ship? Despite being a less urgent concern, these early episodes make it apparent what the show is about. Much of Battlestar Galactica’s plot is driven by the intricacies of work and politics.

Realpolitik is merely one part of the series’ distinctiveness. Religion is highly respected on board the Battlestar Galactica. Apart from raising the issue of what it means to be a Cylon and believe in God, it is an effective way of introducing the Cylon mythology.

In this series, mythology is just as important as both the destiny of humanity and Cylon. The show navigates these themes with an impressive honesty, and that is why the show’s blending of myth, politics, and melodrama evokes so much. Hope, belief, destiny The entire human race’s future. These ideas revolve around each other in complex yet symphonic ways, due in part to Bear McCreary’s lovely score.

The members of the Battlestar Galactica cast all feel like family to me, which is a much simpler explanation for why I keep returning to Battlestar Galactica.

Small details stand out after repeated viewings.After their safe return, the two pilots exchanged knowing smiles.A relaxed talk between an admiral and his president. The room the show provides for these smaller storylines is proof of the emotional depth of the show’s creators.

It performs a variety of functions.Sci-fi politics, dystopian fiction. However, at its foundation, it is a melodrama — and one of the best.

