The four most common coronavirus symptoms showing up in people fully vaccinated

The UK government is scrambling to widen the net of people who have received their second shot of a coronavirus vaccine. The urgency is based on data that suggests the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, retains a worrying degree of resistance from just one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. It is important to note that you can still catch COVID-19 after receiving your second vaccine shot.
The ZOE COVID Study app, which has accumulated data on millions of people throughout the vaccination campaign, has ranked the symptoms of COVID-19 in people fully vaccinated.
Generally, the team behind the app saw similar symptoms of COVID-19 being reported overall in the app by people who had and hadn’t been vaccinated.
However, fewer symptoms were reported over a shorter period of time by those who had already had a jab, suggesting that they were falling less seriously ill and getting better more quickly.
Here is the current ranking of COVID symptoms after two vaccinations:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- Sore throat.
Curiously, the app analysts found the previous “traditional” symptoms as still outlined on the government website, such as anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath and fever rank much further down the list, at 11, 29 and 12 respectively.
A persistent cough now ranks at number eight if you’ve had two vaccine doses, so is no longer the top indicator of having Covid.
What’s more, they noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab.
If you’ve been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, the app team advise you to get a Covid test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease.
The analysts also found the ranking changes again after one dose of the vaccination.
Most common symptoms of Covid reported after one dose include:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- Sneezing
- Persistent cough.
As the ranking shows, persistent cough makes it into the top five after receiving just one dose.
The symptom still comes below sneezing and a runny nose in rankings, which were previously thought to be unrelated to infection.
How to respond to Covid symptoms
It is important to note that about one in three people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms but can still infect others.
This is why public health officials are urging everyone to get tested regularly.
However, if you encounter any of the symptoms of Covid, you are advised to get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab) to check if you have COVID-19 as soon as possible.
You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.
Anyone in your childcare or support bubble should also stay at home if you have been in close contact with them since your symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started.
A support bubble is where someone who lives alone (or just with their children) can meet people from one other household.
The NHS is currently offering the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to people most at risk.
You can get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re aged 18 or over.
