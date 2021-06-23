The Suicide Squad teaser contains a Superman reference

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn and set in the DC Extended Universe, has received a new trailer. Fans can look forward to an action-packed journey with the video’s intriguing revelations and visuals, which are sure to please them.

When we first see the trailer, we are informed that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is one of the film’s central characters and that he has a special relationship with Superman. Yes, you have read that correctly. Bloodsport has been sentenced to prison for shooting the Man of Steel with a kryptonite bullet. Furthermore, Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, is responsible for putting together the ‘Suicide Squad,’ and she coaxes him into joining the chaotic, untidy gang full of oddball personalities.

The trailer has a number of hilarious jokes as well as some mind-blowing scenes that are likely to delight the audience members watching it.

In the Suicide Squad, Idris Elba portrays Bloodsport. Margot Robbie portrays Harley Quinn, Viola Davis portrays Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney Captain Boomerang, John Cena portrays Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman portrays Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi portrays the Thinker, David Dastmalchian portrays Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior portrays In Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker portrays Savant, Alice

In theatres and on HBO Max, The Suicide Squad will be released on August 6, 2018.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi