Travel industry calls for ‘clear roadmap’ and financial support after 'catastrophic' year

“We saw Portugal move straight from green to amber with no warning and lots of people were left out there.

“It seems the frameworks that have been put in place are largely being ignored and we just don’t understand why.”

According to the travel agent, if restrictions don’t ease for at least vaccinated Britons, there will be “more job losses.”

Chris Harrison, managing director of 21-branch Dawson & Sanderson, said: “I think the industry has been forgotten by a Government that doesn’t understand the structure of our industry. We either need a traffic light system that is transparent and taken seriously, or we need tailored support as an industry. There is metric evidence that borders can open.”

