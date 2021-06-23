UFO spotted on dwarf planet Ceres in NASA photos – conspiracy theorist claim

Alien hunters believe they have hit the motherload of evidence in the hunt for extraterrestrials. The ‘proof’ comes in the form of a strange object which was spotted in a crater in the dwarf planet Ceres.

The dwarf planet, which has a diameter of 590 miles (950km), is the largest object in the asteroid belt – a ring of space rocks situated between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Despite the hazardous location, conspiracy theorists believe they have spotted evidence of aliens setting up base in a crater. Prominent conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring made the claim, stating aliens use craters to protect themselves from meteors. He wrote on his blog UFO Sightings Daily: “Looking through the Ceres photos in the JPL archives I found a spaceship parked in a crater.

“The UFO is about 1-3 km across and takes up a good 20% of the crater itself. Why do aliens land ships in craters? “Easy, to protect them from micrometeorites and other space debris. “The crater walls help reduce any incoming collisions from space debris by 20-40 percent depending on the crater walls and depth.” While Mr Waring believes it is evidence of aliens, the more likely explanation is much more boring. As aforementioned, Ceres is located in the asteroid belt. This means it is constantly being bombarded by small and large space rocks.

What Mr Waring is likely seeing is perhaps debris left from a colliding rock, or a strange formation of rocks that occurred from an impact. Astronomer Chris Impey, from the University of Arizona, said most UFOs have “mundane” explanations. He argued there are billions of objects in the space near Earth which are more than likely the inspiration for supposed UFO sightings. He wrote in The Conversation: “Most UFOs have mundane explanations. Over half can be attributed to meteors, fireballs and the planet Venus. “Such bright objects are familiar to astronomers but are often not recognised by members of the public.”

