Valorant 3.0 does much to change the current experience, bringing with it Account Leveling and a new Agent to play as.

Fans will notice straight after updating that Valorant Account Leveling is now running in the background, however much you play.

According to Riot Games, Valorant Account Leveling can be found as a border on your in-game Player Card and will change every 20 account levels and leave you with a way to visualize and rep the time you’ve spent in-game.

This is not connected to just one game mode and levelling up your account requires you to get Account Points (AP).

You can earn AP in several ways, including by playing matches; however, the amount of AP you gain per match is based on the duration and results of the match.

You will also be rewarded bonus AP for your first win of the day, although it should be noted that AP only goes toward your Account Level, and does not contribute to Battlepass or Agent XP.

At the end of any match, your AP will go toward your account level, which will appear on the Player Card as an evolving Account Level border, as mentioned above.