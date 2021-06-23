Warzone patch notes: Raven nerf MG 82 today, Call of Duty Nail Gun could be next

Developers Raven Software have not wasted time in bringing Warzone’s MG 82 back down to Earth. Having started life with little recoil and plenty of ammo to eliminate enemies, the Call of Duty dev team has made some big changes to the LMG. According to today’s Warzone patch notes, the MG 82’s Vertical and Horizontal Recoil has been increased, while its damage has been dialled down. A message from Raven explains: “We had envisioned the MG 82 (BOCW) as a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun given its relatively fast handling, mobility, and rate of fire. “However, it also retained many powerful LMG traits like damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size, all while having negligible recoil. “These factors in combination created one of the most dominant weapons to land in Verdansk. Do not be deceived by the magnitude of these changes. The damage per magazine and rate of fire is still top tier, so we expect the MG 82 to remain viable.”

It will be interesting to see how big an effect this has on the new weapon, which is only available after you complete 31 Tiers in the new Battle Pass. Raven has also confirmed that the MG 82 might not be the only new gun that gets nerfed in the coming weeks. According to a new message from the COD team, the Nail Gun is also being watched and could be the next weapon to be patched. “We will be keeping a close eye on the Nail Gun (BOCW). We feel it kills about a bullet faster than we would like. With extremely low rate of fire Weapons, they can be on a razor’s edge of balance wherein missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast Time to Kill into one of the slowest in its class. “This is not the case with the Nail Gun (BOCW) now, but if it required an additional bullet to kill and nothing else changed, it likely would be. “So, we may push and pull on some of its functionality to ensure that it fulfills its role as a highly mobile, close range, full-auto dominator that can rival shotgun TTKs but rapidly wanes in efficacy the further enemies are from you. They are just nails after all.”

Raven has also highlighted how perks could be tweaked in the future, following a long time without much change. This currently only includes Dead Silence but that doesn’t mean other changes won’t be looked at in the future. The message from Raven reads: “We are exploring all avenues in terms of changes to provide ‘fair’ and ‘reactable’ counterplay options to Dead Silence. “A decision like this must be made carefully especially considering how it may destabilize other aspects of the game. We cannot promise anything at this moment but as we close in on an appropriate solution, we will share more details.”

The full patch notes for today’s Call of Duty Warzone update can be found listed below: WEAPONS MG 82 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Maximum Damage range decreased by 20%

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2

Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9

Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased BUG FIXES Fixed an issue that was causing some Players to have to restart the game in order to unlock a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing tier skips to not apply properly when receiving a gifted Battle Pass Bundle.

Fixed a locked control room door in Salt Mine that was killing Players instantly upon contact.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose control of their Operator after walking through a Red Door if another Player had previously died while going through it.

Fixed an issue where using some QBZ-83 (BOCW) Blueprints would cause Players to crash.

