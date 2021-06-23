Windows 11 revealed tomorrow but Windows 10 fans are already downloading it

There’s a monumental week ahead for Microsoft with the Redmond firm expected to reveal its all-new Window 11 operating system. It’s a shock move from the tech giant as it promised back in 2015 that Windows 10 would be its final software. It now appears that there has been a change of heart with it looking almost certain that the current operating system, which is now installed on over a billion PCs, will be replaced by something totally new.

The high-profile keynote, which takes place on Thursday, June 22, was revealed by the official Windows Twitter account, and comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the “next generation” of the OS is coming soon. Although we’re still waiting for confirmation there’s little doubt that Thursday’s event will be all about Windows 11 and sadly for Microsoft it seems they have been beaten to the big reval.

There have already been plenty of leaks online showing how Windows 11 is going to look with a new Start Menu, updated sound when PCs boot up and a softer look to the pop-up windows just some of the changes that could be launching soon.

Now it seems users have actually begun giving Windows 11 a try thanks to a copy of the software which has spread across the web via torrent sites.

According to the team at Torrent Freak thousands have installed Windows 11 on their PCs and that news hasn’t pleased Microsoft with the company now attempting to get these early release files taken down. Numerous notices have been spotted asking for the files to be removed from online servers in a bid to stop anymore Windows 10 users getting early access.