Xbox news: What new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles games are coming?

Anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription has been told exactly what new titles are coming to the service over the coming weeks.

Microsoft made the big reveal today, confirming its plans for July 2021 will include a total of nine new games.

Some of these are playable now, while others will be launching over the next week or so. The game that can be downloaded and played today is Worms Rumble.

Dumping the turn-based gameplay for a more free-flowing format, Worms Rumble still includes those familiar weapons and audio cues.

This can be downloaded today and will be followed by Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Iron Harvest, and Prodeus.

These games will be available to play on June 24, followed by the next set of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games on July 1.

Gang Beasts will be among them, and there are plenty of gamers waiting to try out the new beat-em-up on the Xbox console.

As mentioned above, while nine new games are being released this month, only those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will get to play all of them.

That’s because some of them will be arriving on Console, some on Cloud and one on PC.