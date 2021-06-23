Xbox news: What new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles games are coming?

Anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription has been told exactly what new titles are coming to the service over the coming weeks.
Microsoft made the big reveal today, confirming its plans for July 2021 will include a total of nine new games.
Some of these are playable now, while others will be launching over the next week or so. The game that can be downloaded and played today is Worms Rumble.
Dumping the turn-based gameplay for a more free-flowing format, Worms Rumble still includes those familiar weapons and audio cues.
This can be downloaded today and will be followed by Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Iron Harvest, and Prodeus.
These games will be available to play on June 24, followed by the next set of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games on July 1.
Gang Beasts will be among them, and there are plenty of gamers waiting to try out the new beat-em-up on the Xbox console.
As mentioned above, while nine new games are being released this month, only those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will get to play all of them.
That’s because some of them will be arriving on Console, some on Cloud and one on PC.
The full list of games can be found below and include the following:
Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Available Today
Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for multiple game modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!
Iron Harvest (PC) – June 24
Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. The game lets you control giant dieselpunk mechs, combining epic single-player and co-op campaigns as well as skirmishes with intense action on the battlefield for multiplayer fans.
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC) EA Play – June 24
Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, coming June 24 with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate via EA Play. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.
Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC) [email protected] – June 24
Get ready to paint the walls red. Featuring a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, over-the-top gory visuals, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play. Prodeus is the retro shooter you’ve been waiting for.
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud) – July 1
The heroic bear and bird return at last to defend Spiral Mountain from their nemesis Gruntilda. Groundbreaking vehicular platforming awaits in wild new worlds packed with features and faces old and new. Build awe-inspiring vehicles and tackle the Jiggy challenges in any way you see fit!
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – July 1
Small heroes, big adventure! Follow Vi, Kabbu, and Leif in their epic journey to find the Everlasting Sapling! Explore and combine your team’s abilities to solve puzzles, defeat powerful enemies and find ancient treasures!
Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – July 1
Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments set in the mean streets of Beef City. Customize your character and fight enemies in the melee game mode or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is an engaging strategy game set in a dark vampire world in turmoil, combining empire management and turn-based combat with unique card-game elements. Descend into a mythical world filled with horrors and legends – and hurl yourself into a compelling gothic epos paired with a challenging game experience.
Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – July 1
Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments