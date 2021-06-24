Argos PS5 UK restock update: PlayStation 5 consoles back in stock soon

This new PS5 purchase option became available to buy at Argos last Friday.

This Argos PS5 restock differed to previous stock drops, as the retailer didn’t offer home delivery with orders.

It was collection only, and when stock became low at Argos stores walk-in purchases were reportedly offered.

And Argos isn’t the only retailer that has begun offering in-store purchases.

As Express.co.uk reported earlier this week, GAME has begun offering in-store orders.

This news came courtesy of the PS5 UK Stock Twitter account who tweeted: “”PlayStation 5 available in-store at GAME, tomorrow.

