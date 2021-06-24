Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Argos PS5 UK restock update: PlayStation 5 consoles back in stock soon

75views
75
12 shares, 75 points
Argos PS5 UK restock update: PlayStation 5 consoles back in stock soon

This new PS5 purchase option became available to buy at Argos last Friday.

This Argos PS5 restock differed to previous stock drops, as the retailer didn’t offer home delivery with orders.

It was collection only, and when stock became low at Argos stores walk-in purchases were reportedly offered.

And Argos isn’t the only retailer that has begun offering in-store purchases.

As Express.co.uk reported earlier this week, GAME has begun offering in-store orders.

This news came courtesy of the PS5 UK Stock Twitter account who tweeted: “”PlayStation 5 available in-store at GAME, tomorrow.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

, , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in