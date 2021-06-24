Best supplements for arthritis: Two pills shown to reduce inflammation and symptoms

Common arthritis symptoms include swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion in the joints. Symptoms may come and go and can be either mild, moderate or severe. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs. Arthritis can cause permanent joint changes too. Supplements may offer some help with these two conditions by reducing the amount of inflammation in the body.
Curcumin is the active compound in the yellow-hued spice, turmeric, which is a staple of Indian curries, said the Arthritis Foundation.
The health site added: “In the body, it acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, blocking the same inflammation-promoting enzyme as the COX-2 inhibitor drug, celecoxib.
“In a study of 367 people with knee OA, a 1,500 mg daily dose of curcumin extract was as effective as 1,200 mg a day of ibuprofen, without the gastrointestinal side effects.
“This supplement also appears to relieve rheumatoid arthritis swelling and tenderness.”
Glucosamine sulphate
Glucosamine is a molecule that occurs naturally within your body, but it’s also a popular dietary supplement.
Most often used to treat symptoms of bone and joint disorders, it’s likewise used to target several other inflammatory diseases.
It serves as a building block for a variety of functional molecules in your body but is primarily recognised for developing and maintaining cartilage within your joints.
The most common signs and symptoms of arthritis involve the joints.
Depending on the type of arthritis you have, your signs and symptoms may include:
- Pain
- Stiffness
- Swelling
- Redness
- Decreased range of motion
