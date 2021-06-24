Best supplements for arthritis: Two pills shown to reduce inflammation and symptoms

Common arthritis symptoms include swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion in the joints. Symptoms may come and go and can be either mild, moderate or severe. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs. Arthritis can cause permanent joint changes too. Supplements may offer some help with these two conditions by reducing the amount of inflammation in the body.

Curcumin is the active compound in the yellow-hued spice, turmeric, which is a staple of Indian curries, said the Arthritis Foundation.

The health site added: “In the body, it acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, blocking the same inflammation-promoting enzyme as the COX-2 inhibitor drug, celecoxib.

“In a study of 367 people with knee OA, a 1,500 mg daily dose of curcumin extract was as effective as 1,200 mg a day of ibuprofen, without the gastrointestinal side effects.

“This supplement also appears to relieve rheumatoid arthritis swelling and tenderness.”

DON’T MISS

High blood pressure: Hot drink proven to help [TIPS]

Diabetes type 2: Three serious signs in feet [INSIGHT]

How to lose visceral fat: Cheap herb that helps [ADVICE]