Colin Brazier just generated 600 likes with his brilliant Harry and Meghan Dumbarton post

The GB News presenter jokingly tweeted about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside an article from the Daily Record about a report on Archie’s name. The article explains that Jackie Baillie, Dumbarton’s MSP, was stunned to discover that the couple “reportedly rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton” for their son – because it contains the word “dumb”.

Harry and Meghan were allegedly hesitant to use the title over fears their son would be bullied or be the victim of unfortunate nicknames because of it.

On their wedding day, the couple were given the titles of Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, and the aforementioned Labour MSP said their decision to not share this with their son a “low blow”.

Mr Brazier appeared to have a similar mentality, tweeting a joke about the couple’s apparent decision.

He said: “The Dukedom of the Isles of Scilly never stood a chance.”