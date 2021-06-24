Colin Farrell unrecogniseable in new Hull drama The North Water

A brand new BBC drama will showcase Hull in all its glory with Colin Farrell starring as the lead.

The North Water, set both in the city as well as the chilly Arctic, sees Colin completely transform.

Farrell plays Drax, a harpooner and force of nature.

The actor’s character Henry Drax has long dark hair and a large beard.

Based on the novel by Ian McGuire, the five-part series tells the story of Sumner, a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic.

As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.

The series is set in Hull and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, where shooting took place on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard archipelago.

The new BBC Two drama went to great lengths to film sequences.

The cast travelled as far as 81 degrees north to film in pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed.

The drama also stars Jack O’Connell as Patrick Sumner and Sir Tom Courtenay as the ship’s owner Baxter, as well as Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell and Roland Moller.

The North Water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

