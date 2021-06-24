Dan Walker on Louise Minchin's strict rule after work error: 'I'm not allowed to touch'

Dan Walker , 44, admitted his BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin , 52, has some very strict rules for him when it comes to precious items. After the pair were discussing the launch of the new £50 note, which features World War Two codebreaker Alan Turing on alongside the Queen , Dan took to Twitter to reveal he’s not allowed anywhere near it. But it appears Louise has good reason to keep him at arms length, after he misplaced a new £1 coin which he said was “in the studio somewhere”.

On the show, Louise wouldn’t allow Dan to handle the money, placing it far away from him.

It turns out they weren’t the only two to have got their hands on the new note, as Radio 5 Live‘s Rachel Burden also boasted about handling the iconic item.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo of the pristine currency and it soon caught Dan’s eye.

“Is that the same one we had or have you got your own?” he wondered, as she held it in her hand.

Rachel joked: “Man this note has been passed through more hands than a baby at a political rally!”

