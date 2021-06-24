Dan Walker on Louise Minchin's strict rule after work error: 'I'm not allowed to touch'

Dan Walker, 44, admitted his BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, 52, has some very strict rules for him when it comes to precious items. After the pair were discussing the launch of the new £50 note, which features World War Two codebreaker Alan Turing on alongside the Queen, Dan took to Twitter to reveal he’s not allowed anywhere near it. But it appears Louise has good reason to keep him at arms length, after he misplaced a new £1 coin which he said was “in the studio somewhere”.
On the show, Louise wouldn’t allow Dan to handle the money, placing it far away from him.
It turns out they weren’t the only two to have got their hands on the new note, as Radio 5 Live‘s Rachel Burden also boasted about handling the iconic item.
Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo of the pristine currency and it soon caught Dan’s eye.
“Is that the same one we had or have you got your own?” he wondered, as she held it in her hand.
Rachel joked: “Man this note has been passed through more hands than a baby at a political rally!”
Fellow BBC reporter Peter Ruddick also replied, laughing: “I was copied in on lots of emails on this yesterday. I believe the risk assessment involves lots of alcohol wipes before/after the handover/transition.”
But Dan found out that BBC Breakfast had their own note, adding: “Apparently we have our own – which I’m not allowed to touch.
“@louiseminchin has it in a plastic bag.”
Rachel winced as she confessed the radio team hadn’t been too careful with theirs.
She said: “We’ve had our greasy mitts all over our one – apols @bankofengland!”(sic)
Louise continued: “Look at this – the new plastic £50 note has gone into circulation.
“It really feels great as well Dan, but you can’t touch it, sorry,” she joked.
“No,” Dan replied before adding: “But could you show us the back of it again, you might recognise that face, that is Second World War codebreaker Alan Turing of course.
“Celebrating his work, and it’s been issued on what would have been his birthday.”
Louise continued to keep hold of the note while laughing at Dan, who said: “Look at you caressing that” before the show cut to personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey, who had visited a money printing facility where the note is being produced.
But after showing viewers how it all worked, Dan was reminded once again that he wasn’t trusted to touch money.
Louise said: “I’m actually quite worried because I’ve got to look after it now haven’t I?”
Dan replied: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a £50 note,” before Louise said: “You’re certainly not having this one.”
She continued: “And there are some advantages of me not being able to give it to you.”
“I love the way you’ve put it even at the other side of you, so I can’t get anywhere near it,” Dan giggled.
