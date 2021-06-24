Delta plus variant symptoms: 41 cases of new strain found in UK – symptoms to spot

“People get GI symptoms in their stomach, they get headache, they can get all kinds of different things.

“So if you’re worried, you know there’s a universal testing offer. People can be tested twice a week, for free, they can have those tests in their home, ready to go, and people should be doing that symptoms or not.

“And that would be my advice to get through whatever symptoms you have.”

India has said the Delta plus mutation appears to spread more easily, attaches more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to treatment.

